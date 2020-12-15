Holiday Help: Cool toys you can get in BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Are you still wondering what to get the kids for the holidays this year? Learning Express Toys has some great options this year.

Owner Bridget Mais says this year it’s all about getting kids away from screens. “It’s all about being together and doing things together. A lot of the things I show... it’s not just for the kids to do but for the whole family.”

She says things like dartboards, drones, and even a Bluetooth karaoke microphone are a lot of fun this year. While these make great stocking stuffers, there are also some fun gifts that really bring the WOW from kids.

This year you’ve got everything from The Child from the Mandalorian to inflatable tents. These aren’t the tents you grew up with, either. These come in all shapes and sizes! There’s also a new reading tool called a Toniebox. You purchase characters and they actually read stories and sing songs with your kid.

Learning Express Toys is located at 1505 University Drive E #130 in College Station.

