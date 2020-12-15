Advertisement

Holiday Help: Cool toys you can get in BCS

You don’t need Amazon to find great gifts for your kids
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Are you still wondering what to get the kids for the holidays this year? Learning Express Toys has some great options this year.

Owner Bridget Mais says this year it’s all about getting kids away from screens. “It’s all about being together and doing things together. A lot of the things I show... it’s not just for the kids to do but for the whole family.”

She says things like dartboards, drones, and even a Bluetooth karaoke microphone are a lot of fun this year. While these make great stocking stuffers, there are also some fun gifts that really bring the WOW from kids.

This year you’ve got everything from The Child from the Mandalorian to inflatable tents. These aren’t the tents you grew up with, either. These come in all shapes and sizes! There’s also a new reading tool called a Toniebox. You purchase characters and they actually read stories and sing songs with your kid.

Learning Express Toys is located at 1505 University Drive E #130 in College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
College Station Police responded to a home invasion Friday night with injuries near Augusta...
One College Station resident injured in suspected home invasion
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
A jury on Monday opted to give the maximum punishment possible to a College Station mother...
Local woman sentenced after placing daughter’s deceased body in Galveston County bayou
Leo Chavarria passed away Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19. He impacted...
Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
COVID in Context: Dec. 15
COVID in Context: State-reported Brazos County deaths reveal a steeper increase this fall
John Nichols, Craig Regan
It’s election day for College Station City Council runoff
COVID in Context: Dec. 15
COVID in Context: Dec. 15