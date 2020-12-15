It’s election day for College Station City Council runoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City Council Place 5 incumbent John Nichols and his challenger Craig Regan are on the ballot Tuesday to decide who will hold the seat.

Neither candidate received 50 percent plus one of the overall votes in the general election.

Voting is taking place at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility on 1603 Graham Rd. and the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth Street.

For more information from the Brazos County Elections Office, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.