Local non-profit working on latest project to help end homelessness

So far more than $55,000 has been raised to go towards the community building.
Tiny Hope Village is nearly halfway to their $110,000 need to build their Community Building.
(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tiny Hope Village is a local nonprofit working to end homelessness across the Brazos Valley.

Last year the non-profit purchased seven acres of land in Hearne that 24 homes will be built on. The first step in this project is creating a community building. The $110,000 building will hold things like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry.

So far the nonprofit has raised more than $55,000 and has several organizations who have pledged $25,000 as matching funds.

Tiny Hope Village is looking for support from the community to donate what they can to their cause.

“Learning to break down the stereotypes and learning to love one another as brothers and sisters,”said Dan Kiniry Tiny Hope Village Executive Director. “We’ve learned that we all need the same things, we need homes and we need people around us that love and care about us.”

The nonprofit is hoping to have all funds raised by Christmas and for construction on the community building to be done by February.

You can donate on Facebook by clicking here, on their website tinyhopevillage.org, or by mailing a check to Tiny Hope Village at 708 W 17th St Bryan, TX 77803

A rendering of The Pavilion!

Posted by Tiny Hope Village on Sunday, December 13, 2020

