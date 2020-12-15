Advertisement

No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Grimes County

Three students had minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon responded to a school bus crash on a rural road in Grimes County that resulted in several students suffering minor injuries, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. southwest of Iola on Roese Road near John Rice Roda west of FM 244.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said it was an Iola ISD bus that flipped on its side but no other details of the crash were immediately available. The Iola school district posted a message to parents on its website that said “Bus 3 had an accident. All kids are okay.”

Sources tell KBTX at least three students were transported to a hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

Several emergency agencies including the Department of Public Safety have been dispatched to the scene.

We’ll update this story as more details are made available.

