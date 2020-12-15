Old Man Winter huffs & puffs to make a wind chilled Wednesday

Another blast of winter air blows into the Brazos Valley tonight. After a cloudy, cold, and at times drizzly day, spots of patchy fog to light drizzle will be possible again between 9pm and 1am. As the front reaches the Brazos Valley, that damp weather will be blown south as a gusty, blustery northwest wind sweeps through the area. Gusts upwards of 20-25mph are expected to rustle the tree & test the plastic Santa Claus out on the lawn through the night. Temperatures drop to the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday, but factor in the wind and it will FEEL like the upper 20s to low 30s at daybreak. Clouds eventually scatter out, allowing sunshine back in -- but highs are stunted to the upper 40s and low 50s. While the wind settles a bit by afternoon, at best it will only FEEL like the mid-40s through the afternoon hours.

A freeze is expected Thursday morning with sunrise temperatures down between 28° and 32° across much of the Brazos Valley. Afternoon temperatures slowly work back to the low 60s by Friday. Clouds are back to wrap up the week ahead of the next cold front, scheduled to arrive Saturday. Light showers may fall Friday night into the morning hours of Saturday before another chill slides in drop thermometers back to the 50s for the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of drizzle before 1am. Low: 37. Wind chills: 20s by sunrise Wind: NW 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. WInd chills: 40s. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 31. Wind: calm

Thursday: Sunny. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph

