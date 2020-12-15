Rural counties preparing for COVID-19 vaccine as shipments expected to Brazos Valley soon

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Rural counties in the Brazos Valley are preparing to be a part of the distribution process of a COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available to them.

In the initial allocation of vaccines, hospitals in rural counties were left off the list of communities that would receive them.

Texas State Representative Trent Ashby wrote to state health officials concerned about rural counties being initially left out. In the letter, Ashby said, “Never before has the disparity in access to healthcare between rural and urban communities been more apparent than throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the State Representative serving a significant rural population, I felt compelled to speak out on behalf of my constituents and countless other rural Texans who have been fighting this virus just as long and just as hard as our neighbors living in urban areas.”

Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station and St. Joseph’s Health in Bryan say they are working on plans for allocating vaccines for rural areas they serve.

Officials in one of the counties Ashby serves, Madison County, say they already have plans in place for how they will go about distributing the vaccine once it makes it to their hospitals.

Madisonville Mayor Bill Parten says he is excited that a vaccine is a possibility for his city.

“I think it’s very important that we already have a system set up. Our emergency management coordinator and our county judge have been working with the hospital. The hospital, when they start receiving it, they’re going to get a program set up to help people to receive it and help it be distributed,” said Parten.

“I think that people will accept the vaccine. I think it’s going to help us keep our businesses open, and the important thing about keeping our businesses open is people have jobs. Schools are open, children are learning, churches are open, and you have a better relationship within your community,” said Parten.

It’s news Madisonville resident Mary Stratton says is exciting, after nine months of fighting the COVID-19 virus.

“I’m excited about this vaccine. I think it’ll be great. I think that with the Trump group combining with the private industry and getting it done quickly and getting through the FDA, I mean I’m all for it,” said Stratton. “I think some people are afraid that it came too fast, but if it’s science-based and those guys know what they’re doing, I’m not afraid of it.”

Baylor Scott & White Health say they expect to receive this first shipment of nearly 1,000 vaccines sometime this week.

