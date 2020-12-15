Advertisement

Treat of the Day: SHSU grad nationally recognized for investigative work

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University graduate Special Agent Katherine Langston, and her investigative team at the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, were recently recognized for their work in ending labor trafficking.

She and her team earned the prestigious Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association’s National Group Achievement Award.

The case, assigned to Langston in September of 2016, involved a young girl who was kidnapped and brought to the U.S. when she was less than 10 years old.

The girl spent the next 16 years as a servant with no pay for an affluent Texas family.

After a roughly 2 year-long investigation, two of the family members were arrested and forced to pay almost $300,000 in restitution to the young woman last year.

