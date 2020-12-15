Advertisement

Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 58 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,106 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 124 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,455 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

16 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,949 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 343 active probable cases and there have been 1,606 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,685. There have been 115,527 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 77 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin9879067913
Brazos1,10610,6859,455124
Burleson11383270613
Grimes1791,6211,40141
Houston6195687718
Lee12671957221
Leon10164352319
Madison721,02493616
Milam1421,13769710
Montgomery5,30121,20812,266183
Robertson1177155899
San Jacinto4439633616
Trinity243002679
Walker2415,1274,81175
Waller2131,5621,32821
Washington1811,2431,00656

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 610 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 71 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 23 new cases and 173 active cases on Dec. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
College Station Police responded to a home invasion Friday night with injuries near Augusta...
One College Station resident injured in suspected home invasion
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
A jury on Monday opted to give the maximum punishment possible to a College Station mother...
Local woman sentenced after placing daughter’s deceased body in Galveston County bayou
Leo Chavarria passed away Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19. He impacted...
Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
COVID in Context: Dec. 15
COVID in Context: State-reported Brazos County deaths reveal a steeper increase this fall
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population