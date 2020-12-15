Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 58 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,106 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 124 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,455 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

16 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,949 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 343 active probable cases and there have been 1,606 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,685. There have been 115,527 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 77 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 98 790 679 13 Brazos 1,106 10,685 9,455 124 Burleson 113 832 706 13 Grimes 179 1,621 1,401 41 Houston 61 956 877 18 Lee 126 719 572 21 Leon 101 643 523 19 Madison 72 1,024 936 16 Milam 142 1,137 697 10 Montgomery 5,301 21,208 12,266 183 Robertson 117 715 589 9 San Jacinto 44 396 336 16 Trinity 24 300 267 9 Walker 241 5,127 4,811 75 Waller 213 1,562 1,328 21 Washington 181 1,243 1,006 56

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 610 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 71 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 23 new cases and 173 active cases on Dec. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 14, 2020.

