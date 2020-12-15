Walker County man faces child pornography and cyberstalking charges

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Department of Justice:

“Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Huntsville man for possessing and receiving child pornography as well as cyberstalking, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Kody Nicholas Bohac is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacy Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The criminal complaint, filed yesterday under seal, alleges Bohac was involved in stalking a woman in another state over social media and threatening to post nude photographs of her on the internet if she did not contact him. The charges allege the images were posted on the internet after the woman did not respond to his threats.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement had executed a search warrant in connection with a related matter. At that time, they allegedly found images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

If convicted, Bohac faces up to 20 and five years in federal prison on the possession and receipt of child pornography charges, respectively. Federal cyberstalking carries a potential five-year prison sentence.

The FBI Houston Division - Bryan Resident Agency and FBI Philadelphia Division - State College Resident Agency conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Sam Houston State University Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard W. Bennett is prosecuting this case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section leads PSC, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims. For more information about PSC, please visit DOJ’s PSC page . For more information about internet safety education, please visit the resources tab on that page .”

