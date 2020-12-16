4th College Football Playoff ranking has A&M at number 5 again
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Football Playoff committee released their fourth poll of the 2020 college football season on Tuesday evening and the Texas A&M football team remains at number 5. In fact the top hasn’t changed at all over the last month.
College Football Playoff Rankings - December 15
1) Alabama (10-0)
2) Notre Dame (10-0)
3) Clemson (9-1)
4) Ohio State (5-0)
5) Texas A&M (7-1)
6) Iowa State (8-2)
7) Florida (8-2)
8) Georgia (7-2)
9) Cincinnati (8-0)
10) Oklahoma (7-2)
The final College Football Playoff Ranking of the season will be announced on Sunday at 11 am on ESPN.
