Aggies beat Southeastern Louisiana at Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-52 Tuesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies are now 4-1 on the season.

Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 20 points. Miller also had a game high 10 rebounds. Andre Gordon scored 10 points for Texas A&M. Keon Clergeot led Southeastern Louisiana in scoring with 14 points.

Texas A&M will return to action December 21 to face Wofford at Reed Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00pm. That will be the final game for the Aggies before conference play starts on December 29 against LSU in Baton Rouge.

