Brazos County health officials say small gatherings a common thread for recent COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local health officials are starting to see a shift in the age group of new COVID-19 cases. This comes as people get ready to travel for the Christmas holiday. There are concerns more cases will happen due to gatherings.

Positive cases involving 18 to 24-year-olds are at 21 percent as of Wednesday. On Dec. 8 they were at 42 percent.

School is out for the semester but there’s still plenty of people taking advantage of free COVID testing kiosks at Texas A&M.

”It’s really important to be taking this thing seriously,” said Morgan Ouren, a Texas A&M Student getting tested before traveling for Christmas. She’s glad to hear cases involving college-aged people in Brazos County has declined.

”It is encouraging to understand that it’s not as bad as it could be, I’ve been doing a lot of encouragement to my friends to please wear your mask,” said Ouren.

“If nothing changed I think we would have been in a much worse predicament so I think credit to the university and to the students,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

He said small gatherings have been a common thread for recent cases and there’s concerns with Christmas and holiday gatherings happening this month. Most of our cases are now in the 20 to 29 age group.

”Younger folks who are engaging in the community and you know working, doing the best they can do in whatever work capacities they are but also with young ones at home. I think that there is risk there,” Sullivan said.

Over at Texas A&M, Brian Roeder and his family felt fine but were all getting tested Wednesday after cases popped up at his daughter’s day care.

”It’s getting all age groups about the same now so you’ve just got to be careful,” Roeder said.

The virus has now killed more than 306,000 Americans, including 127 deaths in Brazos County.

”It’s tragic. It’s really sad that this is happening and I’m really looking forward for it to all be on the up and up soon,” said Ouren.

Sullivan said it’s hard to predict what the positivity rate will do in the future, but he expects it could go down as more people without symptoms get tested because of travel plans.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.