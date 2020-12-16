Advertisement

Caldwell Intermediate moving to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

The school district announced this on social media Tuesday evening.
(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD announced Tuesday evening that its intermediate school will move to remote learning after a recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

This will begin Wednesday, December 16, and will last until the end of the semester.

The district posted on Facebook Tuesday saying, “Caldwell Intermediate campus has experienced a rise in positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days putting it at near Stage 4 on the mitigation plan. Due to this recent rise, Caldwell Intermediate will go to At-Home instruction beginning tomorrow the 16th. We will resume classes as scheduled on January 6, 2021.”

The school district added that its three other campuses numbers remain low and will remain open and continue with the current schedule, but that they continue to monitor them.

