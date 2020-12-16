Cities of Bryan and College Station both in early discovery phases of potential city-owned broadband internet service

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both cities of Bryan and College Station are exploring possibilities for providing a city-owned broadband internet service to its residents.

Both projects remain in the very early phases. So early that officials say details and specific figures are still difficult to pin down. But those officials also say their respective municipality began pursuing this project in an effort to bridge the digital divide between the different neighborhoods and demographics within their city limits.

“That means understanding who has access to what services,” City of College Station Chief Information Officer Sindhu Menon said. “We also have an interest in if there is a way to improve the quality of services.”

Bryan got started back in January, while College Station had their first discussions in August. Most of what both cities have done is speak to other cities across the country that have already launched a municipal-owned internet service to get a feel for what they could put in place locally.

“We’ve seen success stories and not very successful stories,” City of Bryan Chief Information Officer Bernie Acre said. “Those are all risks and rewards the city council will have to consider.”

“We talked to multiple folks and came back with what we are seeing in terms of a general picture,” Menon said. “What are the options those cities have opted for, and what are some of the considerations that they’re recommending we look into? What are some of the partnerships we may have to explore?”

Acre says there are so many different ways to provide the service that it will take not only time, but also input from a number of groups to figure out which variables can work and which ones can’t.

One thing Acre says he does know is that the project will cost at least $100 million to complete, but more of those uncertain variables need to become more clear before a high-side estimate can be made. He also says their consultant has already determined the city needs at least 580 more miles of fiber to complete the project no matter what’s decided.

“There’s so many flavors out there,” Acre said. “There’s hybrid cellular or wireless with fiber. There’s fiber to the home. There’s public-private partnerships. There’s an open-source concept where you build it out and then invite people in, but that one’s not really going to work here.”

But Bryan is almost ready to go with a citizen survey that Acre says will help the city fill in some of the important details.

“Are you willing to pay X for this much speed or Y for that much speed?” Acre said, outlining what some of the questions will look like. “Are you happy with your current provider? Are you unhappy? Do you require your provider to provide not just broadband, but cable TV?”

Acre says the City of Bryan plans to release the survey and January 4 and hopes to receive roughly 5,000 responses in about a month’s time. That will give them a large enough sample size to run good analytics and bring a more detailed picture to the city council by April.

The City of College Station isn’t quite ready for input from its residents, but officials have been able to put together a rough outline of what three potential broadband service options could look like. Each one differs slightly in how the service is provided, who handles the contracts, and what the specific limitations would entail.

“There need to be deep-dive discussions on each of those options, all of which come with certain considerations,” Menon said.

Menon says they will continue their discovery phase at least until the city council retreat, which is roughly six to eight weeks away.

“That’s where we would discuss this with the council members and seek further directions on what should be the next steps,” Menon said.

The City of Bryan’s survey will be available at bryantx.gov/broadband. That web page isn’t available yet, but Acre says it will be live before the survey is released at the beginning of January.

