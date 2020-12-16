CommonSpirit Health, BCBSTX split will affect thousands of Brazos Valley residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The contract between St. Joseph Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is set to expire Wednesday night. The separation will mean thousands will have to decide on choosing a new health care provider or switching insurance carriers, depending on the type of care that they require. The impact of the split will have effects throughout the community.

Two facilities in Brazos County, one in Burleson County, one in Madison county, and two in Montgomery County will be affected.

A statement from St. Joseph Health said they remain hopeful that BCBSTX will come to the table and work with them on a solution.

“We continue to try to engage BCBSTX to reach an amicable resolution. Our goal throughout these negotiations has simply been to receive fair reimbursement that will allow us to continue providing critical care to our community,” the statement said. “All we’re asking for is a reimbursement rate that will sustain the value-driven care that so many in Houston and the Brazos Valley depend upon.”

A statement from BCBSTX says the insurance carrier is working toward a solution however the demands of CommonSpitits would drive up the cost of health care for residents in the Brazos Valley.

“While we still hope to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, we also have an obligation to do what is best for our members and customers,” the statement said. “The entire CommonSpirit Health system received a $2.6 billion advance on its federal Medicare payments as well as $1.3 billion in federal CARES Act funding, the largest of any hospital system in the country. While its financial position is unfortunate, our members in Texas should not have to bear the brunt of the system’s fiscal decisions.”

Greg Crisp, executive director for the Cancer Center that sits on the property of St. Joseph Health in Bryan, says losing Blue Cross Blue Shield would be detrimental to cancer patients across the region.

“Specifically about their ability to have a choice for cancer care, their quality of cancer care and the cost of cancer care,” said Crisp.

Crisp says that the Cancer Center will do everything it can to continue the care of its patients.

“Our most important concern is our patients,” said Crisp.

Cancer advocates have also expressed their concerns. Doris Light, president of the Pink Alliance, says having cancer is already a stressful situation and to compound that stress while having to worry about insurance coverage is not a good thing no matter what type of cancer you may have.

“There are so many fears that come with a cancer diagnosis and the fear of losing coverage should not be one of them,” said Light.

The Pink Alliance is a non-profit advocacy group for local breast cancer patients that provides financial assistance to women for medical treatments such as mammograms, biopsies, and ultrasounds. The organization also raises money to donate diagnostic machines and supplies for local healthcare providers, including St. Joseph Health.

Dr. Erin Fleener, a physician with the Cancer Center says having a choice of service providers is crucial to receiving the best care.

“When you hear that you have cancer you want the best doctor with the best care in the best system,” said Fleener. “Of course I’m a little bit biased, we think we provide that best in our community, but I think it’s very bad in any community if you have only one choice on places to go.”

Shara McClure, Divisional Senior Vice President for BCBSTX, says it’s untimely that these changes have to be made during a global pandemic.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that this is the time when a hospital system is asking for exorbitant rates, and we wish that we can expand access to affordable care rather than restrict it,” said McClure.

A statement from BCBSTX said “many patients receive their radiation therapy or chemo in outpatient settings including doctor’s offices or infusion suites. So, it’s important that your viewers understand doctors are not leaving our network as a result of this, so some of those patients’ doctors might be redirecting them to outpatient facilities that are in the BCBSTX network.”

For more information from BCBSTX regarding the potential service interruption click here.

For more information from St. Joseph Health regarding the potential service interruption click here.

