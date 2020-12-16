Consistently cold!

Have we worn out our winter wardrobe yet? Keep rockin the extra layers! The cold air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Wednesday starts a touch on the breezy side, which brought many of us wind chills in the 20s around sunrise, but we recover pretty nicely and get CALMER to finish the day with plentiful sunshine and temperatures peaking around 50 degrees. Calm weather and clear skies continue into tonight, which gives us the perfect ingredients for a widespread freeze tonight. Some of us could be in for at or below freezing temperatures from midnight through sunrise Thursday, so take all the freezing preps you took earlier this month - go ahead and bring the furry friends on inside.

Thursday afternoon brings more sun and more warmth! We get to about 60 before the day is done, and then our next cold front shakes things up to end the week and go into the weekend. Saturday morning could begin with some light rain, but most of the weekend looks dry and chilly. Back to the 30s by Sunday morning with a nice recovery into the 60s, then a brief warm up looks to come our way ahead of the Christmas holiday, with more of a chill likely to arrive just in time for ol’ St Nick to need the jacket again for his trip to the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. WInd chills: 40s. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 31. Wind: calm

Thursday: Sunny. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 40. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

