Find European antiques, custom items in new Downtown Bryan store

“We truly want it to be an experience when you come into the store.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sparrow Lane is a new store in Downtown Bryan offering a wide variety of European antiques, custom items, gifts, home goods, and more.

Located in the old Los Nortenos restaurant right next door to 3rd on Main Kitchen, Sparrow Lane is a spacious and beautiful store owned by mother-daughter duo, Kaitlin Teel and Karen McDonald.

Throughout the store, customers can find one-of-a-kind European antiques from areas like Italy and France that Teel hand-selected.

Teel said the store offers something for everyone, whether that’s jewelry, clothes, home decor, gifts, or even custom jean jackets.

“We hope that anyone can find something that they are looking for, whether that be for themselves or for a friend or family member,” said Teel.

Sparrow Lane is located at 205 South Main Street in Bryan, and they are open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to view the Sparrow Lane website.

