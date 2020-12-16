Find European antiques, custom items in new Downtown Bryan store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sparrow Lane is a new store in Downtown Bryan offering a wide variety of European antiques, custom items, gifts, home goods, and more.

Located in the old Los Nortenos restaurant right next door to 3rd on Main Kitchen, Sparrow Lane is a spacious and beautiful store owned by mother-daughter duo, Kaitlin Teel and Karen McDonald.

Throughout the store, customers can find one-of-a-kind European antiques from areas like Italy and France that Teel hand-selected.

“We have sourced all of our antiques from Europe ourselves. We picked them ourselves. They are not something you would see anywhere else, and we truly want it to be an experience when you come into the store.”

Teel said the store offers something for everyone, whether that’s jewelry, clothes, home decor, gifts, or even custom jean jackets.

“We hope that anyone can find something that they are looking for, whether that be for themselves or for a friend or family member,” said Teel.

Sparrow Lane is located at 205 South Main Street in Bryan, and they are open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

