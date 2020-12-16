FM 2818 flyover bridge to stay closed until further notice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The flyover bridge at FM 2818 and Wellborn Road will no longer reopen Thursday morning, according to TxDOT.

Work on the bridge to repair the rails began Monday, with contractors originally thinking the flyover would be closed for about three days. But, with the cold temperatures setting in this week, TxDOT is delaying the reopening until the concrete cures.

“We will continue to monitor and check the concrete strength and reopen the bridge as soon as an acceptable strength is achieved to protect the public,” said a statement from TxDOT.

Flyover traffic is being directed to detour to the East Bound FM 2818 to North Bound FM 2154 exit.

