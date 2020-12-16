Franklin faces Canadian for state championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will take on Canadian Thursday afternoon in the Class 3A Division 2 state championship game. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Franklin is playing in a state title game for the second time in program history. The Lions lost to Waskom 33-21 in the 2015 Class 3A Division 2 state title game. Even though the Lions are trying to win their first ever state championship the team is approaching Thursday’s match-up with Canadian as just another game. Franklin head coach Mark Fannis said, “That’s kind of what we’ve preached all year long. It’s just another game each week. It’s a day by day, week by week mentality and they have done a really good job this week just treating it like it’s the first round of the playoffs and I have been proud of them for that.” Lion running back and linebacker Seth Spiller said, “Just focus in and lock in and let everything else around you just go blank. When you’re on the field you don’t know but you know. You won’t hear anything you’re just locked in. You’re in the game.” Franklin running back and defensive back Bryson Washington added, “We just can’t get ahead of ourselves thinking how we have made it already. We just have to keep on practicing and play hard and know we have to fight for each other knowing it’s the seniors last game. I want to make it like it’s my senior year and my last game.”

Thursday will be Canadian’s seventh appearance in the state title game. The Indians have won four state championships. The last came back in 2015.

