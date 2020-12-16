Gifted Tree of Love provides over 160 Calvert ISD students with early Christmas gifts

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -For the 11th year in a row, the “Gifted Tree of Love” program has made Christmas more enjoyable for students in Calvert ISD, students that would otherwise go without this holiday season.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Conflict Resolution & Tutorial Center, Calvert ISD, College Station Noon Lions Club, and other community organizations passed out the bags full of toys to students in grades K-12.

Dr. Thyrun Hurst, Superintendent of the Calvert Independent School District, says the show of support means a lot to him and the students of Calvert ISD.

“This season is a time of giving, and they found it in their hearts again for the 11th year to come out and provide gifts for our students,” said Hurst. “We’re forever grateful for the Gifted Tree of Love.

Bill Lartigue with the Conflict Resolution & Tutorial Center says the organization is geared toward students in Calvert because the community can be overshadowed by some of the other major cities.

“We saw this little community here that was being somewhat overlooked in regards to other communities,” said Lartigue.

Lartigue says they just wanted to put a smile on the children’s faces. The students were also able to fill out a survey and choose the toys they like.

“When they see they’re actually getting what they wrote down on the paper, that adds a whole lot more value to the experience,” said Lartigue.

The College Station Noon Lions Club also provided students with free eye exams.

“As of now, around 50 percent of the children will receive referrals to get additional screening; most will need glasses,” said Lartigue.

The Conflict Resolution & Tutorial Center is in the process of building a community center and is in need of your help. If you would like to find out how you can get involved, you can email the organization here.

