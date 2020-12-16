Advertisement

Lady Vikings even District 12-6A record with 47-45 win

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Freshman guard Taylor Thornton hit a shot with 08 seconds to play as the Bryan Lady Vikings beat Shoemaker 47-45 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Lady Vikings (3-2, 1-1) got 19 points from Thornton while Symoria Adkins added 11 points.

Bryan will step back on the court Friday night when they’ll host Harker Heights. Tip-off at Viking Gym is scheduled for 7 pm.

