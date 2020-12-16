Local Healthcare Coalition donates baskets to Home Health patients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the holiday spirit of giving, the Local Healthcare Coalition donated baskets to Bryan/College Station Home Health patients Tuesday.

The baskets were packed with items like toiletries, food, Christmas decorations, gift cards, blankets, and more, all in an effort to help make patients’ holidays a little brighter.

Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, State Representative Kyle Kacel, and Senator Charles Schwertner all served as part of the coalition this year and contributed to the baskets by providing additional gift cards.

“This has been a hard year because of COVID on so many people and families and elderly people,” said Sessions. “The gift basket is an opportunity for not only myself but other people in the community to come together and to give to those who need it the most during this time of Christmas.”

There were 11 Home Health organizations that received the baskets, and some already knew which patient the basket was going to.

“This will be very huge for them especially with some of them losing their jobs and that sort of thing, so this really does help on a personal level,” said Anthony Fava, Allumine Health Director of Patient Relations.

