Advertisement

Local Healthcare Coalition donates baskets to Home Health patients

Baskets were packed with items like toiletries, food, Christmas decorations, gift cards, blankets, and more
Home Health baskets
Home Health baskets(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the holiday spirit of giving, the Local Healthcare Coalition donated baskets to Bryan/College Station Home Health patients Tuesday.

The baskets were packed with items like toiletries, food, Christmas decorations, gift cards, blankets, and more, all in an effort to help make patients’ holidays a little brighter.

Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, State Representative Kyle Kacel, and Senator Charles Schwertner all served as part of the coalition this year and contributed to the baskets by providing additional gift cards.

“This has been a hard year because of COVID on so many people and families and elderly people,” said Sessions. “The gift basket is an opportunity for not only myself but other people in the community to come together and to give to those who need it the most during this time of Christmas.”

There were 11 Home Health organizations that received the baskets, and some already knew which patient the basket was going to.

“This will be very huge for them especially with some of them losing their jobs and that sort of thing, so this really does help on a personal level,” said Anthony Fava, Allumine Health Director of Patient Relations.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Han Sharp
Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, passes after lengthy illness
Three students had minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Grimes County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies

Latest News

Sparrow Lane now open in Bryan
Find European antiques, custom items in new Downtown Bryan store
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Aggies beat Southeastern Louisiana at Reed Arena
Aggies beat Southeastern Louisiana at Reed Arena