Local non-profit collecting Christmas meal donations

I Heart Bryan will supply 52 meals to Bryan ISD families
I Heart Bryan is hosting Turkey 911, delivering Christmas meals to Bryan ISD families with the...
I Heart Bryan is hosting Turkey 911, delivering Christmas meals to Bryan ISD families with the help of local law enforcement.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan teacher Fabi Payton is the creator of “I Heart Bryan” a new non-profit with the goal to grow relationships between the community and law enforcement.

Payton’s first event was held in September, “Walk A Mile In My Shoes”, a talk and walk with Bryan Police Officers.

“The perspective that we have of law enforcement and the relationships we have with law enforcement due to things that are happening nationwide, I found myself being in conversations that I just didn’t feel like we were headed in the right direction,” said Payton.

The next event on the list is Turkey 911, Christmas meals delivered to Bryan ISD families by Bryan Police and Brazos County Deputies.

“I would bet those kids and those families receiving the meals, they’ll never forget that positive interaction with the police department and anytime we can do that it’s a big plus for us and a big plus for the community,” said Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske.

Efforts from Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison, Capitol Custome Tile and Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ will cover the costs of 52 turkeys and the time and space to cook them.

Payton says they’re hoping to raise more money to make the meal complete with sides.

D’Vine Cuisine has pledged to cook for cost,”said Payton. “Fully cook all side dishes, their signature mac and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, rolls and apple crumble to go with the Turkey and everything will come packaged ready to go and COVID friendly.”

Donating $25 dollars will provide side dishes for one family. Donations can be made by clicking here.

“Anything we can do to bring our community closer together is always worthwhile and worth doing,” said Payton.

Please help by donating. Each $25 covers a full Christmas Eve dinner delivered to a family of 6. Help us take care of...

Posted by I Heart Bryan on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

