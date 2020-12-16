Navasota ISD moves to remote learning after spike in teacher COVID-19 cases

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - With just one week left before the holiday break, Navasota ISD announced Sunday evening that the district would move to remote learning until the start of the next semester.

Superintendent Stu Musick says the fall semester was going well in terms of managing COVID-19 cases, up until this past weekend.

“Thursday, we had our biggest number of student cases that came in and had a lot of close contacts so we had to do all of the sending home and self-isolation. Then Friday night and into the weekend, we had an extremely high number of staff cases that started to come in,” said Musick.

Over the weekend, Musick says numbers continued to rise to the point that he had to meet with school leadership and discuss where to go from there.

Music says all semester, they have been working off of a 2% positivity rate threshold. He says throughout the semester they stayed around .05%, but that went up to 7% at some campuses by the weekend.

The district posted the news on Facebook to move students to remote learning. Some parents were concerned about the news coming out less than 24 hours before the school day.

NISD has been tracking lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff all year and has been hovering in the 0.5% of... Posted by Navasota ISD on Sunday, December 13, 2020

News Three’s Kendall Hogan spoke with multiple parents following the announcement. Some said they were frustrated with the news and voiced concerns about a need for last minute child care and lack of access to the internet.

Valerie Flores has a child and grandchild in Navasota ISD. She says she was just surprised that the students were able to stay on campus this long.

“I figured right after Thanksgiving or before, we’d be shut down prior to Christmas. In my case, I’m fortunate. I’m lucky because my son is old enough to do his work,” said Flores.

Musick says if they had seen a rise in cases from students, they would have been able to figure out a way to get through the last week of the semester. He says one campus jumped all the way up to 14% positivity and the district ended up having 34 teachers total out by Monday after testing positive, awaiting results, or coming in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Still, Musick says he is aware of the concerns of parents.

“We are 79% economically disadvantaged and a lot of our families, for one reason or another, either because of the location of where they live that might not be inside the city limits of Navasota, and for whatever reason, they don’t have internet access,” said Musick.

Because of this, he says parents with students who don’t have access to a laptop, tablet, or internet, should call their campus principal or get in contact with the teacher to work out a way to make sure the student can learn.

“I cannot be more proud of them and that goes for the students as well as parents and families, for their support and cooperation and understanding as we’ve had to be a little bit flexible throughout this first semester,” said Musick.

Musick says they expect to begin the next semester back on campus on January 6.

