Nichols leads in College Station runoff election, absentee ballots to be counted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Incumbent John Nichols is leading in the runoff race for College Station City Council Place 5, but city leaders say mail and military ballots still need to be counted.

Nichols and Craig Regan are on the ballot in Tuesday’s runoff race. Neither candidate received 50% plus one of the overall votes in the General Election. According to the city of College Station, as of Tuesday evening Nichols has 1,987 votes (79.51%) and Regan has 512 votes (20.49%).

There are 1,097 mail ballots and 499 ballots still out, according to city officials. The city says election officials will not declare an outright winner until those ballots are counted. Election results will be canvassed once a winner has been determined. The winner will be sworn in on Tuesday, December 29.

Mail ballots must be received by Wednesday at 5p, while military ballots will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 21.



Until these ballots are counted on Dec. 21, election officials will not declare an outright winner of this race.#cstx #tamu #bcstx



2/3 — College Station (@CityofCS) December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.