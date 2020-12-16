Advertisement

Riddle named SEC Co-Horsemanship rider of the fall

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M equestrian’s Hayley Riddle was named Southeastern Conference Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Fall, the league announced Wednesday.

Riddle, a junior from Gainesville, Texas, finished the fall slate with a 3-0 record, including one Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor.

She opened the season with a 74-63.5 victory over Georgia’s Kaitlin Dierks. At Auburn, Riddle topped Jacqueline Frimodt 72.5-71.5, before finishing the fall with a MOP against South Carolina, where she defeated Cora Wyers, 76-72.

The Aggies return to action January 30 as they host Baylor at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Equestrian, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@AggieEquestrian).

