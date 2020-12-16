Advertisement

Robertson County introduces new sheriff’s office and jail with ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County officials introduced their brand new sheriff’s office and jail Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and walk-through tours.

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison says the project was two-and-a-half years in the making from its conception to the completion of construction. The project cost a little over $20 million, according to Ellison.

“This is a 92 cell facility, while the other one maxed out between 45 and 49,” Ellison said. “All the facilities within the jail are state of the art. It’s going to be a lot easier on everybody that’s concerned, including the incarcerated.”

Ellison says the Texas Commission on Jail Standards threatened to condemn the county’s old jail building because it was found to be out of compliance on numerous occasions.

“We’ll be able to handle some of the overflow from other counties if they need it,” Ellison said. “We’ll also be able to keep the incarcerated people in a good environment, one that’s not leaking when it rains like the other one was. We also have conference rooms in here where officers can come and train, and of course, it helps the appearance of this part of Robertson County.”

Tuesday’s ceremony included a flag-raising ceremony sponsored by the Franklin American Legion Color Guard and the national anthem was performed by the Franklin High School Band. The Masonic Lodges of Robertson County also executed a cornerstone laying to honor all the hard work the went into the building’s construction.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
College Station Police responded to a home invasion Friday night with injuries near Augusta...
One College Station resident injured in possible assault
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
A jury on Monday opted to give the maximum punishment possible to a College Station mother...
Local woman sentenced after placing daughter’s deceased body in Galveston County bayou
Leo Chavarria passed away Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19. He impacted...
Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

Latest News

Both Bryan and College Station are in the discovery phases exploring the potential to provide a...
Cities of Bryan and College Station both in early discovery phases of potential city-owned broadband internet service
Aggies beat Southeastern Louisiana at Reed Arena
Aggies beat Southeastern Louisiana at Reed Arena
Navasota ISD moves to remote learning after spike in teacher COVID-19 cases
Caldwell Intermediate moving to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases