Robertson County introduces new sheriff’s office and jail with ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County officials introduced their brand new sheriff’s office and jail Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and walk-through tours.

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison says the project was two-and-a-half years in the making from its conception to the completion of construction. The project cost a little over $20 million, according to Ellison.

“This is a 92 cell facility, while the other one maxed out between 45 and 49,” Ellison said. “All the facilities within the jail are state of the art. It’s going to be a lot easier on everybody that’s concerned, including the incarcerated.”

Ellison says the Texas Commission on Jail Standards threatened to condemn the county’s old jail building because it was found to be out of compliance on numerous occasions.

“We’ll be able to handle some of the overflow from other counties if they need it,” Ellison said. “We’ll also be able to keep the incarcerated people in a good environment, one that’s not leaking when it rains like the other one was. We also have conference rooms in here where officers can come and train, and of course, it helps the appearance of this part of Robertson County.”

Tuesday’s ceremony included a flag-raising ceremony sponsored by the Franklin American Legion Color Guard and the national anthem was performed by the Franklin High School Band. The Masonic Lodges of Robertson County also executed a cornerstone laying to honor all the hard work the went into the building’s construction.

