Rosary Service planned to honor Charlotte Han Sharp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Charlotte Han Sharp’s family received many responses after the news of her passing broke, the family has scheduled a Rosary Service in College Station to Honor Mrs. Sharp. She passed away following a lengthy illness Dec. 15. Mrs. Sharp was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

The Rosary Service will be held Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station. Funeral services will be held Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Austin. A graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery will follow immediately afterwards.

The Friday service will be livestreamed, it can be viewed here.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Mrs. Sharp’s friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman’s Club of Bryan.

Charlotte is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte and two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.