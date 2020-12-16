Advertisement

Salvation Army Angel Tree hands out donated gifts to 2,000+ local children

“God put [Angel Tree} here in my way, so I couldn’t have passed it up.”
Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse, Post Oak Mall
Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse, Post Oak Mall(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For weeks, community members have been shopping for Christmas gifts—not just for their own children, but for children they have never met.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps connect families who need a little extra help during the holiday season with families who have a little extra to give.

On Dec. 16, dozens of volunteers distributed the gifts for more than 2,000 local children. This year, 150 more families signed up for the program than last year.

“This is such an exciting day for us,” said Lt. Timothy Israel, the co-commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. “Just seeing how the community’s rallied around for these 1,000 families to make sure they’re going to have Christmas.”

Hatayshia Henderson’s 2-year-old daughter Almonii loves Christmastime.

“She is just always saying ‘Christmas, Christmas, Christmas, tree, tree, tree!’” said Henderson.

Henderson is going to get a tree and lights for her and Almonii to put up tonight, but before that, she is first in line to pick up the Angel Tree gifts that have been chosen specifically for her daughter by a local donor.

“This is my first time being a mother, so it feels special to me, especially the support that I have,” said Henderson. She says it has been a tough year for her family. “God had put [Angel Tree] here in my way, so I couldn’t have passed it up.”

For more information about the Salvation Army of BCS’s “Rescue Christmas” 2020 programs, click here.

