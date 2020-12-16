Texas A&M 2021 Football early signees
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football 2021 signing class is taking shape and on the first day of the early signing period the Aggies have signed 16 so far. As of Wednesday afternoon, 247 Sports had the Aggies class ranked 14th nationally. Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher will comment on this year’s early signing class at 7:45 Wednesday evening.
2021 SIGNING CLASS
Defensive Backs:
Tyreek Chappell Philadelphia, Pa. BIO
Deuce Harmon Corinth, Texas BIO
Kendal Daniels Okmulgee, Okla. BIO
Dreyden Norwood Fort Smith, Ark. BIO
Defensive Linemen:
Jahzion Harris Staten Island, N.Y. BIO
Albert Regis La Porte, Texas BIO
Shemar Turner DeSoto, Texas BIO
Linebackers:
Kenneth “Trey” Phillips III Richmond, Texas BIO
Quarterbacks:
Eli Stowers Corinth, Texas BIO
Runningbacks:
Amari Daniels Miami, Fla. BIO
Receivers:
Shadrach Banks Houston, Texas BIO
Offensive Linemen:
Marcus Burris Texarkana, Texas BIO
Reuben “Deuce” Fatheree II Richmond, Texas BIO
Remington Strickland Sugar Land, Texas BIO
Trey Zuhn Fort Collins, Colo. BIO
Athlete:
Yulkeith Brown Miami, Fla. BIO
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.