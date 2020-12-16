Texas A&M 2021 Football early signees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football 2021 signing class is taking shape and on the first day of the early signing period the Aggies have signed 16 so far. As of Wednesday afternoon, 247 Sports had the Aggies class ranked 14th nationally. Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher will comment on this year’s early signing class at 7:45 Wednesday evening.

2021 SIGNING CLASS

Defensive Backs:

Tyreek Chappell Philadelphia, Pa. BIO

Deuce Harmon Corinth, Texas BIO

Kendal Daniels Okmulgee, Okla. BIO

Dreyden Norwood Fort Smith, Ark. BIO

Defensive Linemen:

Jahzion Harris Staten Island, N.Y. BIO

Albert Regis La Porte, Texas BIO

Shemar Turner DeSoto, Texas BIO

Linebackers:

Kenneth “Trey” Phillips III Richmond, Texas BIO

Quarterbacks:

Eli Stowers Corinth, Texas BIO

Runningbacks:

Amari Daniels Miami, Fla. BIO

Receivers:

Shadrach Banks Houston, Texas BIO

Offensive Linemen:

Marcus Burris Texarkana, Texas BIO

Reuben “Deuce” Fatheree II Richmond, Texas BIO

Remington Strickland Sugar Land, Texas BIO

Trey Zuhn Fort Collins, Colo. BIO

Athlete:

Yulkeith Brown Miami, Fla. BIO

