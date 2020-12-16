Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,123 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the residents were a hospitalized white male in his 70′s, a hospitalized Hispanic male in his 80′s, and a white male in his 70′s in hospice. There have been 127 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,543 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

21 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,978 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 365 active probable cases and there have been 1,613 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,793. There have been 116,308 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 85 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 83 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 73 795 709 13 Brazos 1,123 10,793 9,543 127 Burleson 117 842 712 13 Grimes 191 1,636 1,404 41 Houston 48 938 871 19 Lee 137 734 576 21 Leon 102 647 526 19 Madison 77 1,031 938 16 Milam 142 1,137 697 10 Montgomery 5,425 21,608 12,394 183 Robertson 144 742 589 9 San Jacinto 19 401 365 17 Trinity 14 301 278 9 Walker 153 5,152 4,923 76 Waller 192 1,599 1,386 21 Washington 186 1,253 1,010 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 637 staffed hospital beds with 126 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 63 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 176 active cases on Dec. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 15, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 259,293 active cases and 1,203,398 recoveries. There have been 1,500,538 total cases reported and 13,827,191 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 23,565 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 225,319 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 15 at 5:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.