Treat of the Day: Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hillier Funeral Home and BCS Toyota recently wrapped up their Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive.

Hillier partnered with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats that are received throughout the drive.

In total, the community donated more than 213 warm blankets and clothes.

All of that will go straight to Twin City Mission.

The drive was created by the staff at Hillier Funeral home last year. Staff members got the idea while caring for Al Sims, a homeless veteran in Bryan who passed away last year.

“After caring for Mr. Sims, we wanted to continue and extend that care further into the homeless community because we realized there are so many who don’t have homes at the end of the day,” Hillier Funeral Home managing partner Amanda Gittelman said. “They don’t have food on the table, and they don’t have warmth now that winter is coming.”

