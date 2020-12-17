Advertisement

Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead

James Edward Byrne, 48, is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Bedias man is facing charges after shooting at Grimes County deputies and leading them on a chase into Waller County.

James Edward Byrne, 48, was arrested Wednesday. He’s being charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said that Byrne is the subject of an investigation. He failed to yield to deputies and started a chase into Waller County. Authorities said that Byrne shot at the pursuing deputy multiple time. The deputy also shot back at Byrne. Neither the deputy nor Byrne were injured by gunfire.

Byrne lead deputies and troopers with the Department of Public Safety into a private neighborhood off FM 1736, ditched the vehicle he was driving and ran off. Authorities found him and quickly arrested him. A rifle was found inside his vehicle.

Investigators said that additional charges will be pursued against Byrne. He is being held in the Grimes County Jail without bond.

