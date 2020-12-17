Advertisement

Candies and chocolates are in “sweet” demand during the holidays

“They want something normal. We do classic flavors and classic sweets, and people are definitely purchasing more this year.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of great aspects of the holidays from food, to music, to decor, but a popular one is holiday candies. According to the National Confectioners Association in 2019, 91 percent of Americans celebrated the winter holidays by giving candy.

Locally, the Chocolate Gallery BCS in Bryan has seen an increase in demand during the holiday months, according to Josh Neubauer, Executive Chocolatier.

“Customers are definitely looking for comfort,” said Neubauer. “They want something normal. We do classic flavors and classic sweets, and people are definitely purchasing more this year.”

Beyond classic favorites like peppermint bark and toffee, in 2020, in terms of chocolate, it’s been the year of the hot cocoa bomb.

If you’re unfamiliar with the tasty treat, it’s a chocolate sphere filled with cocoa powder and marshmallows. Once the chocolate globe is combined with a hot beverage it creates a fun melting tasty experience.

“It turns hot chocolate into an event,” said Neubauer.

The Chocolate Gallery BCS even sells the shells for the hot cocoa bombs, so you can create your own hot cocoa bombs at home.

Click here to view hot cocoa bomb flavors and shells.

According to Neubauer, due to the current demand, online orders are currently getting priority for flavors.

Additionally, at The Chocolate Gallery BCS, there is the option to purchase kitchen supplies and accessories at “Cocoa’s Pantry,” which is located inside the store.

You can find small appliances, cutlery, and more that can help elevate your home kitchen, according to Neubauer.

The Chocolate Gallery BCS is located at 211 North Main Street in Downtown Bryan.

They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

