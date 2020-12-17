Advertisement

Chapa feels basketball title run a few years ago will beneficial in Friday’s football game

Elias Chapa running for a first down for the Allen Academy Ram football team against Calvert in...
Elias Chapa running for a first down for the Allen Academy Ram football team against Calvert in 2020(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday afternoon Adrian Adams and his Allen Academy Rams will play for a TAPPS Six-Man Division II State Championship against Dallas Lakehill Prep.

The Rams were able to punch their ticket to the state championship game this year after being denied a year ago in a state semifinal setback to Watauga Harvest 53-8.

Allen Academy won its last football state title six years ago while the Rams claimed a state championship in basketball two years ago. Elias Chapa was on that basketball squad and says that the pressure of that game and his team-mates watching can be beneficial as the Rams prepare for Friday’s title tilt.

“They saw what we did. They saw the atmosphere of that basketball program. So I just know that in order for us to be successful we have to have guys who are hungry and want to work and that’s what this football team has,” said Elias. “We have a lotta of guys who come out to work every day and understand that we need to grind and to get to this place is not an accident and that we worked hard to get here and they appreciate the effort,” wrapped up Chapa.

Chapa and the Rams will kick off their state championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. at Panther Stadium at Midway High School.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Han Sharp
Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, passes after lengthy illness
Three students had minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Grimes County
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

Franklin faces Canadian for state championship
Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M 2021 Football early signees
Riddle named SEC Co-Horsemanship rider of the fall
Sam Houston State Football
Kats Sign 18 On National Signing Day