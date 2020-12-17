Chapa feels basketball title run a few years ago will beneficial in Friday’s football game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday afternoon Adrian Adams and his Allen Academy Rams will play for a TAPPS Six-Man Division II State Championship against Dallas Lakehill Prep.

The Rams were able to punch their ticket to the state championship game this year after being denied a year ago in a state semifinal setback to Watauga Harvest 53-8.

Allen Academy won its last football state title six years ago while the Rams claimed a state championship in basketball two years ago. Elias Chapa was on that basketball squad and says that the pressure of that game and his team-mates watching can be beneficial as the Rams prepare for Friday’s title tilt.

“They saw what we did. They saw the atmosphere of that basketball program. So I just know that in order for us to be successful we have to have guys who are hungry and want to work and that’s what this football team has,” said Elias. “We have a lotta of guys who come out to work every day and understand that we need to grind and to get to this place is not an accident and that we worked hard to get here and they appreciate the effort,” wrapped up Chapa.

Chapa and the Rams will kick off their state championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. at Panther Stadium at Midway High School.

