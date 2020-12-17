Advertisement

Congressman Bill Flores attends final public event in office

The outgoing Congressman presented nine local veterans with certificates and flags flown over the capitol.
Rep. Bill Flores honors local veterans for their service both in the military and in our...
Rep. Bill Flores honors local veterans for their service both in the military and in our community.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Bill Flores honored veterans Thursday at what will likely be his last public event in office.

The outgoing Congressman presented nine local veterans with certificates and flags flown over the capitol. This is part of an annual tradition where members of Flores’ district nominate veterans for the award. It had to be postponed this year, but Congressman Flores says recognizing these men and women is a fitting end to his political career.

“On Jan. 3 at noon I’m gonna look back and say ‘did I make a difference?’ and I think the record is going to show that we did. All of Team Flores and I were able to make a difference here in the Brazos Valley,” said Rep. Flores.

Congressman Flores has represented District 17 and the Brazos Valley for the last 10 years in Washington D.C. He planned from the beginning to not become a career politician and decided to limit his term.

