COVID in Context: During fall surge, more Brazos County cases from 10-19-year-olds, fewer from 30s and 40s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County are broken down by age group: 0-9, 10-19, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90+.

Since August, there has not been much change to the percentage of cases coming from most age groups, with the exception of 30s, 40s, and 10-19.

While cases among people ages 30-49 have made up less of the cumulative case count over the fall, the opposite is true for the 10-19 age group.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.