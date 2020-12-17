COVID in Context: During fall surge, more Brazos County cases from 10-19-year-olds, fewer from 30s and 40s
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County are broken down by age group: 0-9, 10-19, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90+.
Since August, there has not been much change to the percentage of cases coming from most age groups, with the exception of 30s, 40s, and 10-19.
While cases among people ages 30-49 have made up less of the cumulative case count over the fall, the opposite is true for the 10-19 age group.
