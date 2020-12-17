Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley

975 dose of the vaccine are expected to be delivered at Baylor Scott & White - College Station Hospital
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Baylor Scott & White - College Station hospital is getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The hospital as named a provider of the vaccine in Phase I of the state vaccine distribution plan by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Baylor Scott & White - College Station is receiving 975 doses, according to the DSHS Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation. This dosage is for the first week.

The hospital has been be practicing protocols for receiving the vaccine that includes -70°C storage. You can read more about Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine protocols here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign outside St. Joseph Health in Bryan
CommonSpirit Health, BCBSTX split will affect thousands of Brazos Valley residents
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases
Anthony Peter Turner, 33.
Madison County authorities searching for man who ran from traffic stop

Latest News

Christmas candies and chocolate with The Chocolate Gallery
Candies and chocolates are in “sweet” demand during the holidays
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead
Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury
Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury
Over 224,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout Texas, more to come