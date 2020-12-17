First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Baylor Scott & White - College Station hospital is getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The hospital as named a provider of the vaccine in Phase I of the state vaccine distribution plan by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Baylor Scott & White - College Station is receiving 975 doses, according to the DSHS Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation. This dosage is for the first week.

The hospital has been be practicing protocols for receiving the vaccine that includes -70°C storage. You can read more about Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine protocols here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.