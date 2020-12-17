First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley
975 dose of the vaccine are expected to be delivered at Baylor Scott & White - College Station Hospital
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Baylor Scott & White - College Station hospital is getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
The hospital as named a provider of the vaccine in Phase I of the state vaccine distribution plan by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Baylor Scott & White - College Station is receiving 975 doses, according to the DSHS Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation. This dosage is for the first week.
The hospital has been be practicing protocols for receiving the vaccine that includes -70°C storage. You can read more about Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine protocols here.
