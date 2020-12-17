Friday starts cold and sunny; clouds roll in ahead of a Saturday rain chance

Skies will stay clear overnight allowing us to have a sunny and chilly start to our Friday. Many will wake up to a frost on the lawn and car again. It may be cold, but enjoy the morning sun -- cloudy skies roll back in by midday and take over the afternoon. Fro those clouds, a few, light showers may drift through overnight Friday. That rain chance and coverage is expected to increase by the pre-sunrise hours of Saturday.

The next cold front will not be as gusty as the one that came through earlier in the week, but it does bring a chance for some rain and thunderstorms to start the weekend. The overnight sprinkles Friday could turn into a couple of hefty drops on Saturday morning as the front nears the Brazos Valley. Around lunchtime the chances for a couple of isolated storms increase as the front rolls through town, clearing up in most of our counties by late afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the low 40s but comfortable with highs in the 60s this weekend. Our highs are taking baby steps up, nearing the 70s by December 23, but St. Nick brings a festive surprise with another cold front anticipated by Christmas Eve, lingering around for Christmas Day.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 36. Frost. Wind: SSE 0-5.

Friday: Increasing Clouds. High: 66. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy. High: 65. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

