From the Ground Up: Stewards of our greatest natural resource

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gary Westbrook is with the Post Oak Savannah groundwater conservation district. he and his colleagues at about 200 other districts statewide work to conserve and preserve our water resources here in the state of Texas.

“People need to understand that we’re all in this together, we all depend on the water that’s in our area, whether it’s surface water or groundwater, and we all need to be good stewards of that resource,” Westbrook says.

“You want someone who can come in and produce the science, do the research and studies to evaluate the aquifers, and then to adopt rules that would mitigate impacts from one land owner to another.”

Many of those landowners include those who live and work in agriculture.

“Of course agriculture is the largest use of water in our state, but if we don’t support agriculture then we won’t have anything to eat, we won’t be able to survive,”

Westbrook says producers don’t take that responsibility lightly.

“Agriculture has done an enormous amount of research and made great strides in their efficiency. The amount of water needed now to grow crops is less than historically it has been, and agriculture has made great advances in the efficiency and conservation of this resource.”

With research and scientific improvements, producers have also been among the most cooperative when it comes to using and SHARING the water supply.

“Agriculture has always been willing to come alongside and look at what’s new, because when we can save water we can save them money, and they get that,” Westbrook says.

And saving money means more affordable food for us, and an assurance that our water and food supply is protected for generations to come

