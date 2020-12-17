Advertisement

Holiday Stroll Through Aggieland at Aggieland Outfitters

Members of the community can taste wine, sample coffee and meet some authors
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Take a stroll through Aggieland at Aggieland Outfitters on Dec. 17 and 18.

The store is inviting the community to enjoy wine tastings, sample coffee offerings, and have the opportunity to meet the authors of some of Aggieland Outfitters’ favorite books about A&M.

The Holiday Stroll Through Aggieland will also provide an opportunity to donate toys to The Salvation Army and get a copy of No Experience Required: Jackie Sherrill and Texas A&M’s 12th Man Kickoff Team signed by the kickoff team. The signing will be Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Part of a profit share will go towards benefiting the 12th Man Kickoff Team Foundation’s scholarship.

The event will be at the 303 University Drive East location.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SH 21 crash
SH 21 back open after morning crash shut lanes down
Sign outside St. Joseph Health in Bryan
CommonSpirit Health, BCBSTX split will affect thousands of Brazos Valley residents
Longtime food editor for the Houston Chronicle, Ann Criswell passed away Tuesday in College...
Retired, well-known Houston Chronicle food editor dies in College Station after getting COVID-19
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

Rep. Bill Flores honors local veterans for their service both in the military and in our...
Congressman Bill Flores attends final public event in office
Christmas candies and chocolate with The Chocolate Gallery
Candies and chocolates are in “sweet” demand during the holidays
James Edward Byrne was arrested by Grimes County deputies after a multi-county chase.
Arrest made in multi-county pursuit that ended near Hempstead
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Brazos Valley