Holiday Stroll Through Aggieland at Aggieland Outfitters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Take a stroll through Aggieland at Aggieland Outfitters on Dec. 17 and 18.

The store is inviting the community to enjoy wine tastings, sample coffee offerings, and have the opportunity to meet the authors of some of Aggieland Outfitters’ favorite books about A&M.

The Holiday Stroll Through Aggieland will also provide an opportunity to donate toys to The Salvation Army and get a copy of No Experience Required: Jackie Sherrill and Texas A&M’s 12th Man Kickoff Team signed by the kickoff team. The signing will be Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Part of a profit share will go towards benefiting the 12th Man Kickoff Team Foundation’s scholarship.

The event will be at the 303 University Drive East location.

