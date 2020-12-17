Advertisement

John Nichols wins re-election to College Station city council

College Station council member John Nichols won his re-election to the council, the city announced Thursday.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station council member John Nichols won his re-election to the council, the city announced Thursday.

He and Craig Regan made the runoff after the Nov. 3 general election. After the runoff, Nichols had 1,987 votes to Regan’s 512. The city waited to call the race until the mail and absentee ballots were counted. On Wednesday, the Brazos County Elections Administrator notified the city that only three of the 1,097 possible mail ballots were received by the 5:00 p.m. deadline.

While 499 military ballots may still be received until Dec. 21, those numbers, combined with the three mail ballots received, are not large enough to overcome Nichols’ lead.

Councilman Nichols will be re-elected to his Place-5 seat and will receive the oath of office on Dec. 29 at 4:00 p.m. His term will run through 2024.

