Madison County authorities searching for man who ran from traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Madison County are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was stopped on Interstate 45 near mile marker 138, just south of Shrimpy’s. Deputies identified the man as Anthony Peter Turner, 33. He is a Black man wearing white pants and a green shirt. They say he is 6′2″ and 222 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies said Turner might be missing a shoe and didn’t have a jacket. They are concerned about his safety given the cold temperature outside.

If anyone sees a person matching this description, Madison County deputies ask you to stay away and call 911.

