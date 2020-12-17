Advertisement

No details released at crime scene in subdivision near Hempstead

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were in the Rolling Hills subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were in the Rolling Hills subdivision...
Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were in the Rolling Hills subdivision Wednesday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING HILLS, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday afternoon in the Rolling Hills subdivision of Waller County near FM 1736 and Highway 6.

Deputies from Grimes County, Waller County, and DPS were on the scene in the area that’s located north of Hempstead.

A supervisor of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said information would be released soon but declined to say anything specific about the situation.

We’ll update this story as those details become available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Han Sharp
Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, passes after lengthy illness
Three students had minor injuries following a bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Grimes County
Texas A&M investigating “large scale” cheating case as universities see more academic misconduct in era of online classes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported, 108 new cases

Latest News

Anthony Peter Turner, 33.
Madison County authorities searching for man who ran from traffic stop
Salvation Army Angel Tree hands out donated gifts to 2,000+ local children
Salvation Army Angel Tree hands out donated gifts to 2,000+ local children
Local Healthcare Coalition donates baskets to Home Health patients
Local Healthcare Coalition donates baskets to Home Health patients
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/16
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/16