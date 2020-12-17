Advertisement

One more COVID-19 death reported, 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,153 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was an African-American male in his 50′s who passed at his at home. There have been 128 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,614 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

23 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,989 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 327 active probable cases and there have been 1,662 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,895. There have been 117,513 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 92 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin7181172614
Brazos1,15310,8959,614128
Burleson11484772013
Grimes1951,6421,40641
Houston4295088919
Lee15375658023
Leon10765753119
Madison771,03193816
Milam1281,16471410
Montgomery5,72722,00712,491183
Robertson1477475919
San Jacinto2040436717
Trinity143012789
Walker1925,4075,13976
Waller1841,6151,41021
Washington1861,2581,01557

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 649 staffed hospital beds with 103 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 77 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 179 active cases on Dec. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 4,396 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 16, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 264,507 active cases and 1,216,415 recoveries. There have been 1,519,340 total cases reported and 11,528,595 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 24,394 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 210,362 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

