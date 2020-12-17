Sending or expecting holiday gifts through the mail? Police say keep an eye out for thieves

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As holiday gifts begin arriving in mailboxes and on your doorstep, local law enforcement says it’s a good idea to keep a watchful eye out for potential theft.

Bryan resident Lisa Cox says she and her son noticed someone lingering near their mailbox Monday afternoon.

“I had put some Christmas cards in there that had gift cards in them and so a red flag went off and I was like, ‘oh no. There’s money in there,’ so I ran outside,” said Cox.

She caught a photo of the car as it sped off, checked her mailbox, and the cards were gone. Just a few moments later, Cox says her neighbor came down the street saying someone had just stolen her mail, too.

Inside her mailbox were gift cards for her employees as gifts for the holidays.

“They took something that was mine, and so it makes me wary of putting mail in my mailbox again because I don’t want that to happen,” said Cox.

Bryan Police say they typically see an increase in mail theft during the holidays as folks ship presents to family or order gifts online.

“With COVID-19, a lot of people are relying on those methods to get their gifts this year, so it creates more opportunity for people to take advantage of that,” said Bryan Police officer Kole Taylor.

Officer Taylor says if you are missing mail, first check with neighbors to make sure they didn’t receive it instead. Then check with the sender to make sure it was sent, and then call the police.

“Hopefully your delivery service has an option to track the packages and see when they’re going to be delivered. You can request a signature for your delivery as well, so you know, if you’re going to be gone for a day or out of town have your neighbors check on the packages in case you do get a delivery. We also like camera doorbells or security cameras because they are a great source. Anybody that’s reported something being stolen that has footage, we may be able to at least find suspect vehicles and follow up on some sort of leads for the investigation,” said Taylor.

Cox says she is just glad they are able to re-buy the gift cards and try to send them out again.

“Our neighborhood is safe. We really know a lot of our neighbors and this is a good place to be. So I don’t fear anything here. It’s just sad. I think it’s just something unusual this time of year and unfortunately, we were on the bad end of the deal,” said Cox.

Bryan Police say charges for mail theft can range from a misdemeanor up to a felony charge depending on how much mail is stolen and the monetary amount.

