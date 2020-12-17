Advertisement

Over 224,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout Texas, more to come

Gov. Abbott said Texas will receive over a million doses by the end of December
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the the statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

As of this week, about 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 sites, with an additional 129,675 doses to be delivered to 87 sites Thursday, according to Abbott.

“It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities,” said Abbott. “We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these life-saving immunizations.”

Over the course of this week over 224,000 doses will have been provided to 110 hospitals and medical schools in 34 counties throughout the state. More vaccines are expected to be delivered this month.

Texas plans to deliver over a million vaccines by the end of December, according to Abbott. They will be distributed to hospitals, health centers, clinics, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.

DSHS will begin reserving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership. This program will begin the week of Dec. 28.

