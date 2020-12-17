Republican state senators eyeing significant changes to support requirements for upcoming legislative session

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he wants to lower the threshold of support legislation needs to make it on to the Senate floor to match the size of the new, smaller Republican majority. It’s the second time during his tenure that he’s sought such a change, which would allow Republicans to continue deciding which bills are brought up for consideration without Democratic input.

Currently, Senate rules say 19 of the chamber’s 31 members — three-fifths — must agree to call up a bill for debate. Patrick said in the statement last week that he is recommending lowering that threshold to 18 senators, aligning with the size of the GOP majority heading into the legislative session that begins next month.

Patrick already oversaw a decrease in the threshold during his first session as lieutenant governor in 2015. The Senate began that session by dropping the threshold from two-thirds, or 21 members, to three-fifths, or 19 members, at a time when there were 20 Republican senators.

First News at Four sat down with Kirby Goidel, a political communications expert from Texas A&M, to talk about how this move will affect the upcoming legislative session.

Goidel says the proposal would only need majority Senate support, 16 votes, to pass. He says with 18 Republican senators in the state Senate, that it would have a very good chance to pass.

“Essentially what he has done is how many republicans do we have in the chamber?” Goidel explains, “That’s the number we’ll need to send something to the floor.”

He says that the move would prevent Democrats from vetoing legislation they oppose from arriving on the floor for a vote.

“You’re likely to see legislation go to the floor that only Republicans support,” Goidel says.

He explains that the move really boils down to one question: what’s better for Texans? Goidel says passing this proposal will allow for the state Senate Republicans to maintain total control of what legislation can be passed. Conversely, he argues bipartisan supported bills could more accurately address the need of all Texans but it could come at a cost.

“[The proposal] makes the legislature more effective,” Goidel says, “it makes it more efficient.”

He says Republicans in the state Senate have clearly indicated that the move will allow them to best serve their constituents by passing legislature they have promised to the regions they represent. But, Goidel explains, that will deprive the legislative session of balance from Senate Democrats.

“This will be a Republican legislature,” Goidel says, “and what comes out of it will be less likely to be legislation that both sides support.”

He says Democrats will still be able to argue their side but will not have any control over the agenda. Goidel says state Senate Democrats will most likely to use this legislative session to voice their concerns and show Texans that their ideas should be considered, in hopes of being able to gain more seats and possibly take control of the chamber in the next election cycle.

But this move doesn’t come without risks for the state Senate Republicans. Goidel says that legislation passed by the minimum threshold could face challenges in the state House of Representatives or possibly even on Governor Abbott’s desk.

“When things have bipartisan support,” Goidel says, “there tends to be very few problems pushing things forward.”

He explains that most state Senate proposed legislation will still likely survive and because Republicans control the state House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the office of the governor.

The other risk to Republicans is that the same rule will apply if Democrats win a majority in the state Senate. If Republicans were to lose three seats to Democrats, then the Democratic party would be able to present any party-supported legislation in the 2022 state legislative session.

“When you change the rule,” Goidel explains, “sometimes the party that changed the rule later regrets changing the rule later.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

