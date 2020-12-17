SH 21 closed after fiery crash involving FedEx truck

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic has come to a stop at SH 21 west and FM 50. SH 21 has closed after a crash involving a FedEx truck results in flames.

The area of the crash is blocked off and drivers are being redirected to take FM 60 through Snook.

This is a breaking news story and KBTX will update the article as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.