SH 21 closed after fiery crash involving FedEx truck
Traffic seems to have come to a standstill
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic has come to a stop at SH 21 west and FM 50. SH 21 has closed after a crash involving a FedEx truck results in flames.
The area of the crash is blocked off and drivers are being redirected to take FM 60 through Snook.
This is a breaking news story and KBTX will update the article as more information is released.
