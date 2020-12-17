Advertisement

Suspect in October College Station homicide indicted for murder by grand jury

Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, has been indicted for the murder of Angie Crystal Saucedo, 19.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Lewisville man is being indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the murder of his girlfriend.

Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville was charged for tampering with evidence on Oct. 7 in the homicide investigation of Angie Crystal Saucedo, 19, his girlfriend. College Station police quickly named him a person of interest in the case. Now, a grand jury is indicting him with her murder.

As police continued their investigation, they learned Gonzalez was in town that weekend to visit Saucedo. The two had been dating for more than half a year, according to officers

KBTX reported in October that Gonzalez told police he left Saucedo’s place on Sunday afternoon and stopped at a store to get a drink. Police reviewed surveillance video at the store and saw Gonzalez tossing what appeared to be Saucedo’s cell phone in a trash can in the parking lot. Her phone was recovered and Gonzalez was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence for attempting to hide or conceal the victim’s phone during a homicide investigation.

Police still have not said exactly how Saucedo was killed.

